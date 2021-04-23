Clyde Pietz, 80, of Pierre died on Monday, April 19th, at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa Arizona.
There will be a prayer service at 5 p.m. with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 29th, at 10:30 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
For those unable to attend the service it will be live-streamed at isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Clyde's obituary.
