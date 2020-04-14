Colleen A. Weiss, 79

Colleen A. Weiss, 79, formerly of Pierre, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, SD.

A memorial service is planned for a later date to be determined. 

Survivors include her husband, Larry; five children, Connie (Tom) Pruner, Kathleen (Todd) Steen and Robin (special friend, Mike) Weiss, all of Sioux Falls, Steve (Penny) Weiss, Chicago, IL, Bruce (Tina) Weiss, Minneapolis, MN; and seven grandchildren.

