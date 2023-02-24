Colleen Dawn Sherer Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Colleen Dawn ShererColleen Dawn Sherer, 85, of Boise, Idaho, passed away peacefully on February 19th, 2023. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Colleen Sherer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Advertising Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Gabrielle Union Gets Real On Being A Stepmom To Dwyane Wade's Kids Rachel Hollis Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Husband Dave Hollis 13-Year-Old Mahamadou Landoure Scored 56 Points And Had 33 Rebounds: The Next Super Prospect Pierre welcomes two new highway troopers Marriott Reportedly Makes Decision In Michael Irvin Lawsuit Stanley County Land Transfers for January Noem-backed grocery tax cut nixed, general tax cut moves forward Arkansas high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 regional tournament matchups, game times City releases street work plan for upcoming construction season UPDATED: Pierre, Ft. Pierre close offices
