Connie Smith Bowen
1948 — 2021
Connie Smith Bowen, a great soul, left this world for the next on November 12, 2021. She is, and will be, greatly missed.
It is difficult, in fact impossible, to capture the measure of a life with mere words, but here is a meager attempt. Connie Kay Smith was born on July 3, 1948, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Wilbur John (Bud) and Betty Jean Smith. She was the fourth of six children, with three older brothers, Kenneth (Ken), Richard (Dick), and Terrance (Terry), and a younger brother and sister, Willard (Buddy) and Kathleen (Kathy).
Growing up, Connie divided her time between Pierre and the family ranch. She was an outstanding dancer, performing for the governor at the age of two and later studying ballet in New York. She was a brilliant student, a cheerleader, a saxophone player, an artist, an actress who performed in many school plays, and a singer in All State Choir. She was Junior Miss and active in student government. It would probably be easier to list the few things Connie didn’t do than all the things she did.
Despite an offer to dance professionally in New York, she continued her education at Yankton College, where she majored in history. Her accomplishments there were as numerous and impressive as they were in high school, including her reign as Miss Yankton College. Upon graduating, she taught school for a year before accepting a position with the South Dakota State Board of Regents. In this capacity, she met future husband Richard (Dick) Bowen, President of the University of South Dakota — an older, divorced man who, in the concerned words of Connie’s father Bud, had “three kids, two dogs, and a cat.” On their first date, Dick told Connie he was going to marry her. Connie laughed and said she had plans. Soon those plans included Dick, and the two were married on October 16, 1976, a day proclaimed by Governor Richard Kneip as “Dick and Connie Day.”
Already a stepmother to Dick’s children Catherine (Katy), David (Dave), and Thomas (Tom), Connie became a mother in October 1977, when she gave birth to son James. Three more children followed — Robert (Robbie, 1979), Elizabeth (1981), and Christopher (Crit, 1984). Having earned a master’s degree in mass communications at the University of South Dakota, Connie served as Director of Public Broadcasting, a position she held even while caring for her children, stepchildren, and husband Dick during his lengthy, life-threatening struggle with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. However, Connie gave up paid employment when the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho, in 1985, where Dick assumed the presidency of Idaho State University. (Asked what the State Board of Education liked about Dick, member Diane Bilyeu quipped, “Besides Connie?”)
Connie’s contributions as ISU’s First Lady are too significant to do them justice here, but suffice it to say, she left an immeasurable impact on ISU, Pocatello, and Idaho. Every time Bengal students March Through the Arch, they do so because Connie dreamed up the tradition. Her legacy can perhaps most clearly be seen in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, which wouldn’t exist, and certainly wouldn’t be the building it is, without Connie. Not only did Connie travel the country to raise funds for its construction, she also contributed immensely to the beauty of its design. Original draft plans depicted a performing arts center that would closely resemble other buildings on campus. But Connie persuaded the architects to instead design a building as glorious as the arts it would house — a building that would inspire and bring pride to Bengals and Pocatellans alike for generations to come. The Stephens Center is now consistently ranked by art critics as one of the most beautiful performing arts centers in the country.
Like any life, Connie’s wasn’t without hardship and sorrow. She cared for her parents and parents-in-law through harrowing end-of-life diseases. She lost siblings, relatives, dear friends. In 1999, she survived endometrial cancer, and in 2002, she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease that would ultimately contribute to her death, primary biliary cholangitis.
But despite and throughout all hardships, Connie remained bright, optimistic, and vivacious — not to mention fun! No one knew how to throw a party like Connie (as those who attended her parties can attest). She loved games, especially cribbage, Trivial Pursuit, and Password. She loved holidays and anything festive. She loved decorating and making things beautiful. She was an incredible cook. She was a fierce Mama Bear, ready to take on anyone and everyone who dared look askance at Her Babies. She was the best wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend — really, the best anything — that anyone could ask for. Though there might not be such a thing as a perfect person or a perfect relationship, there is such a thing as perfect love, and those loved by Connie are so fortunate to have experienced perfect love in this life.
Connie and Dick retired to Boise in 2005, where they delighted in their home near the river. They traveled, spent a great deal of time with family, and took much pleasure in entertaining friends.
Connie’s death was a shock, and it came far too soon. It would be easy to say that the world is a sadder place without her. Certainly it’s sad to be without her.
But the world is a better place because she lived, and those who knew her and loved her are better for having done so, and continuing to do so.
Connie is survived by her husband Dick, children James, Robbie, Elizabeth, and Crit, stepchildren Katy (John), Dave (Lynda), and Tom (Kim), siblings Terry, Buddy (Nancy), and Kathy, and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Betty, brothers Ken and Dick, nephew Mathew Smith, father-in-law Howard Bowen, mother-in-law Donna Bowen, sister-in-law Norma (Kermit) Smith, and other relatives and friends. She was recently joined in death by her sister-in-law Virginia Folwell.
An open house memorial party (yes, party; Connie detested funerals!) will be held in the Marshall Family Rotunda at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello, Idaho at 2 p.m. on May 21, 2022, with a short program scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Attire will be garden party or festive. (Please, no mourning clothes!) Donations may be made in Connie’s memory to Idaho State University or to the Smith Family Scholarship at the University of South Dakota.
Connie was a person who could have done anything, been anything. Her talents were astonishing, and they were many. But in a world that was hers for the taking, she chose to dedicate her life to family, friends, education, and the public good.
She was a rare person, and a rare gift to the world. It is therefore not enough to say merely goodbye. To Connie, we offer this ancient salute to heroes, ave atque vale — hail, and farewell.
