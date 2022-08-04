Cora Jean Millard, 90, of Presho, SD, passed away on August 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held on August 5 at 11 a.m. at the Presho Methodist Church with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at the Presho City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the services they can be viewed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Cora Jean was born on January 26, 1932, at the family home in Wessington Springs, to Fannie (Kreinbuhl) and Fred Stulken. She grew up near Wessington Springs, SD. In her high school years, she stayed in town with the Flitte family; she graduated from Wessington Springs in 1950. She went to Nurses training in Pierre and graduated in 1952 as an LPN. She met Archie during nurses training. They were married on May 24, 1953, in Wessington Springs Methodist Church. After marrying, they lived on the Fred Doering farm near Blunt with Cora Jean’s aunt and uncle.
In the fall of 1957, they bought the A.C. Miller farm south of Presho, SD, moving there the spring of 1958, towing two sons, David and Norval. She never left the farm until 1982 when they moved to town. They spent time traveling to Germany and Hawaii along with many of the states.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, President of the UMW Ladies Auxiliary, worked and cherished the people at “Daisy’s” and New Life Boarding Home. She was a “Ding Dong Lady” with “Avon” for many years, enjoyed dancing, the “Thrift Store,” and being at the Presho library. She was a good mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother — enjoying each and every one.
She is survived by her sons David (Barbara), Norval (Debbie), daughter Lavonne Cadenhead, 7 grandkids: Nathan (Lindsey), Brandy (Nick) Brakke, Holly (Billy) Bartlett, Derek, Trinity (Gabrielle), Scott, and Donna Harmon, 13 great-grandchildren, five brothers: Doug, Kenny, Kevin, Brian and John, three sisters: Bertha Hines, Karen (John) Maciejewski, and Catherine (Earl) Siefken.
She was preceded in death by her husband Archie in 2007, daughter Ladonna in 1962, son Travis in 2007, two brothers Dean and Fred, Jr., one sister Phyllis Bolton, daughter-in-law Starla, son-in-law Mark Cadenhead and her parents Fannie and Fred, Sr.
