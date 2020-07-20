Craig Miller, 66
Craig Miller, age 66, of Sioux Falls passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
A memorial service will be held on 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for a memorial visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Please check www.georgeboom.com for a link to view his memorial service online. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks.
Craig Miller was born October 24, 1953, in Wessington Springs, SD, to Woodrow and Christine Pfaff Miller. Craig graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1971. He participated in sports such as baseball, basketball, and track.
In 1976, Craig graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. He met his wife, Dyann Vogt, while at the U. They were married on August 21st, 1976, in Mitchell, SD. The couple moved to Pierre where Craig worked for the State of South Dakota for 34 years before retiring in 2010. After retirement, Craig and Dyann moved to Sioux Falls, SD, to be closer to their daughters.
Throughout his adult life, Craig enjoyed playing softball, basketball, and golf leagues. These were fun and memorable times, and Craig gained lifelong friends. He also loved to hunt and fish. It was a weekly tradition to eat Craig’s fresh walleye in the Miller home. Craig was also an avid runner and ran two half marathons in 2005, and one in 2006. Craig devoted his life to his daughters and spent countless hours with them at sporting events and activities.
Craig is survived by his wife, Dyann, and daughters, Jenny (Tyson) Goehring of Bennington, NE and Andrea (Adam) Baker of Sioux Falls, SD.
Craig loved being a grandfather to his three grandchildren, Briggs and Bowen Goehring and Lorraine Baker. He is survived by his siblings: Vern (Jacqui) Miller of Pierre, SD, Kaye (Leonard) Swanson of Council Bluffs, IA, Karen (Henry) Bullion of Summerfield, FL and Rita Richardson of Green Bay WI; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Woodrow and Christine Miller, and his in-laws Wiley and Fern Vogt.
