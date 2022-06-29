Cyd Terese Rahm, 62, of Turton, SD died June 28, 2022, at her home, with her husband and two sons at her side, after a courageous five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Her visitation will be 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, with family present, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Turton. Prayer service will follow at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Turton with Reverend Greg Tschakert officiating. Private burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery after the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home. (www.hykefuneralhome.com).
Cyd was born on March 23, 1960, to Roger and Lavon (Sandner) Blinsmon, in Rock Rapids, Iowa. At the age of 5, her family moved to Clark, SD. After high school graduation she attended the University of South Dakota.
On August 16, 1980, she married Greg Rahm of Turton. They made their home, and raised their two sons, on their farm just outside Turton. Cyd was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the altar society for 42 years, and the church choir for 37 years. Around the farm, Cyd filled many shoes, along with keeping the books and her guys organized. During Pheasant Hunting season, she stayed busy with making homemade meals, including her famous pumpkin bars, and created amazing friendships with the hunters for 25 years. She also worked as co-bookkeeper at Spink County Grain Processors for 10 years. In her free time, she loved flower gardening, walking her Labradors, and bird watching, but she was most passionate about reading there was never a time when she wasn’t into a novel. She especially enjoyed their winter trips to Florida for some well-deserved relaxation.
Cyd’s granddaughters meant the world to her. Watching them grow, and sharing in the excitement of their achievements, was a huge point of pride. They were blessed to have shared a girls’ trip to Disney World with her only a month before her passing.
Grateful for having shared Cyd’s life, is her husband of 41 years, Gregory Rahm; her sons, Garrett (Heather) Rahm, and Grant (Jessica) Rahm of Turton; her grandchildren, Emery Rahm, Beverly (Garrett) Rahm, and Aspen (Grant) Rahm; her sisters, Cheryl (Kenneth) Audus, Kris (Scott) Terca, and her brothers, Kevin (Barb) Blinsmon, and Brad (Carolyn) Blinsmon.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Joseph’s Cemetery Fund or Team Turton.
