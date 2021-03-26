Only stage-four colon cancer could slow Cynthia Sheren (Stirling) Scott down in her life full of family, friends, and FEMA adventures.
After a two-year, hard-fought battle, she passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boise, ID, surrounded by her children and the prayers of many family and friends far and wide.
A Celebration of Life to honor Cyndi will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Highmore, SD, with Pastor Kippy Udehn officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website. A lunch will be provided directly after the service. The burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, SD.
Cyndi's surviving family include her children Stacey (Shannon) Galinat of Boise, ID; Jackie (Ted) Quinn of Nolensville, TN; Shari (JoHan) Wang of Boise, ID; Justin Scott of Kadoka, SD; grandchildren Megan and Shelby Galinat, Jenna and Kellen Quinn, Keira and Lincoln Wang; mother, Nancy (Ray) Neuhauser; siblings Kathy Heezen of Miller, SD; Julie (Rod) Fieldsend of Sioux Falls, SD; Sandy (Randy) Sivertsen of Ree Heights, SD; Allen (Fran) Stirling of Belle Fourche, SD; Brett (Rhonda) Stirling of New Castle, WY; Carrie (Tom) Kelly of Odessa, TX; Kristen (Mike) Grant of Whitewood, SD; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
Cyndi was preceded in death by her father, Richard (Dick) Stirling and infant son, Chad Weston Scott.
In lieu of flowers, Cyndi requested memorials be given to Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo or Steps for Hope. Both organizations provide financial grants to families fighting cancer. Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Cyndi's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.