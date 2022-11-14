Dale Hartmann, 89, of Pierre died on Saturday, November 12th, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with burial on Friday, November 18th, at 11 a.m. MST at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Dale was born on August 8th, 1933, to William and Emma (Lindhorst) Hartmann at the family home in Mission, SD. He grew up and attended school in Mission graduating from Todd County High School in 1952. After high school he served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955. After returning home, he attended college at South Dakota State earning a degree in Civil Engineering. He married Myrna Jo Beck on August 8th, 1960, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Mission, SD. They made their home in Chamberlain and Winner before settling in Pierre in 1962. Dale worked as the Chief of Survey for the State of South Dakota for more than 20 years, retiring in 1994. He loved his family and especially loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dale was also dedicated to serving his community. At church he volunteered his time with many roles including Sunday School Superintendent for 19 years and on the Board of Elders and Trustees. He helped with church camp for 30 year as a bus driver, tent raiser, cook and official fire starter. He also was active in RSVP and on the Pierre Fire Department where he was a volunteer fireman for 27 years. However, his fire service began at the age of 6 in rural Mission. Dale also drove as a courier for Bankwest and was an insurance claim adjuster. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, camping, pulling practical jokes and playing games with family and friends.
Dale’s favorite line was “I walked every road in the state” and his other lines were “Now you see what I have to put up with,” “Oh, you say so,” and “How many boyfriends do you have chasing you?” His grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss his stories, bedtime ice cream, and how competitive he was. No one wanted to be on his team for Pictionary.
Dale always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. He was always there to help if someone was in need. He taught his children right from wrong and was very dedicated to the love of his life Myrna. Dale wasn’t one to say “I love you,” but his actions always show you his love.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Myrna and their children Darrell (Sarita) Hartmann, Damon (Cindy) Hartmann, Randy (Jodi) Hartmann and Lorri (Carl) Rathbun. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and all of his nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his 3 brothers, two sisters, grandson Tyler Rathbun and his mother-in-law Louise Beck.
Memorials can be directed to the Pierre Fire Department or the Faith Lutheran Endowment Fund.
