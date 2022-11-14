Dale Hartmann

Dale Hartmann

Dale Hartmann

Dale Hartmann, 89, of Pierre died on Saturday, November 12th, at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th, at Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre with burial on Friday, November 18th, at 11 a.m. MST at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Hartmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments