Dale Myron Kroeplin, 82, of Highmore passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his home in Highmore. Dale's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes scattered with no formal services to be held.

Dale was born to Carl and Evelyn (Williams) Kroeplin on January 3, 1939, in Bottineau, ND. He was the third of five children.

On July 20, 1957, he married Cheryl Rudolph in Gardena, ND. To this union four children were born: Bryan, Tammy, Tod, and Doug. They moved to Highmore, SD in 1971 where he trucked, operated a plumbing business, was a salesman at Pioneer Garage, and farmed.

Dale loved his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and would do anything for them. He was never afraid to try something new or lend a hand to someone in need. He saw many things come and go during his lifetime.

Dale is survived by his son, Bryan (Peggy) Kroeplin, daughter, Tammy (Steve) Bamberg, son, Tod Kroeplin, and son, Douglas (Karen) Kroeplin; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Marguerite) Kroeplin, Mary Ann Jokela, Barry (Kathie) Kroeplin, and Sharon Bjornseth and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl (Rudolph) Kroeplin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Steps For Hope, PO Box 541, Highmore, SD 57345.

