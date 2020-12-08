Dale Vincent, 88
Dale Vincent, 88, of Pierre, S.D. passed away December 6, 2020 in Faulkton, S.D.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, 2020 at Feigum Funeral Home with interment following at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Masks will be required for service attendance. His service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Dale was born October 4, 1933 at Edgeley, N.D. to Ward and Martha (Green) Vincent. As a small child the family moved back to S.D. and lived in the DeSmet area till about 1943. They moved to Gettysburg and on to Pierre area about 1944.
Dale went to work on a farm for Sam Smith and lived with them until he went into the army. After serving in the army he returned to Pierre where he married Mary Smith on October 13, 1956. He went to work at the Oahe Dam. He left the dam, owned and operated the Sinclair Gas Station. He later gave up the station and went to work for the city of Pierre until he retired.
When younger Dale and Mary traveled when they were able and enjoyed eating out. After retiring, he enjoyed coffee with friends or a fishing day at the lake.
He will be missed by family and friends.
Dale is survived by his wife Mary of 63 years, brother Calvin Vincent of Trenton, Neb., sister Linda Johnson of Gettysburg, S.D. and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death were his parents, infant son Dennis (1960), brothers, Thomas, Raymond “Rusty”, Burton “Gene”, Alvin “Sandy” and James; sisters Dorothy Nargaard, Shirley Den Hartog, and Mavis Eldeen; six brothers in law and six sisters in law.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
