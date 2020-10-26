Daleen “Pepper” Johnson, 50
Daleen “Pepper” Johnson, 50, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Visitation will take place 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. You are kindly requested to please wear a mask. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Calvary United Pentecostal Church. Pepper’s service will be broadcast live and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
