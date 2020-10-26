Daleen “Pepper” Johnson, 50

Daleen “Pepper” Johnson, 50, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Visitation will take place 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. You are kindly requested to please wear a mask. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Calvary United Pentecostal Church. Pepper’s service will be broadcast live and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.

Service information

Oct 29
Visitation
Thursday, October 29, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Oct 29
Prayer Service
Thursday, October 29, 2020
6:00PM
Oct 30
Funeral Service
Friday, October 30, 2020
11:30AM
Calvary United Pentecostal Church
2410 Stanton Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
