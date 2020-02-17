Dallas Brost, 85
Dallas Brost, 85, of Presho, South Dakota, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Services honoring Dallas’ life are planned for Saturday, February 22. Visitation will begin at noon at the United Methodist Church in Presho, followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at the Murdo Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Dallas Edward Brost was born in Alliance, Nebraska, on May 17, 1934, to Adolph and Clare Brost. His first home was on a ranch near Wanblee, South Dakota. Dallas began his education at country school in Jones County. He later went to school in Murdo and then Alliance, graduating from Alliance High School in 1952. After a brief enrollment at Chadron State College, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a Machinist Mate aboard a supply ship during the Korean War.
After being discharged from the military, Dallas returned to Murdo where he met his future wife, Judith Iverson. The couple was married on August 27, 1959. They have three children: Bryan, Erin and Kristin.
Dallas earned his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1964. He worked as an attorney in Buffalo, South Dakota, before returning to Murdo where he established a private practice and served as Jones County States Attorney. In 1970, he joined his cousin Frank Brost at the Brost Law Office in Presho. In addition to his work in private practice, Dallas served as Lyman County States Attorney for nearly 30 years and worked as a tribal judge for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
In his free time, Dallas enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and spending time with friends and family. He was a member of Post 89 of the American Legion, the South Dakota Bar Association, and the West River Buckaroos.
Dallas is survived by his wife, Judy; his children Bryan (Jamie) Brost of Sioux Falls, Erin (Mark) Heupel of Sioux Falls, and Kristin Brost (Hadly Eisenbeisz) of Pierre; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers David (Linda) Brost and Bob (Suzanne) Brost; and sisters, Faye (Merle) Bartlett, Ellen (Paul) Nix, and Lynn (John) Miles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dolph (Forestine) Brost.
