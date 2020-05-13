Daniel Almon Ramsey, 83

Daniel Almon Ramsey, 83, of rural Hughes County passed away unexpectedly at the family ranch on May 8, 2020.

Funeral Services will be broadcast live at 10:00am, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at www.feigumfh.com. Graveside Service will follow at 11:00am Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.

