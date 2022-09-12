Daniel C. Schenk

Daniel C. Schenk

Daniel C. Schenk

Dan Schenk,79, of Ft. Pierre died on Wednesday, September 7th, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. A Masonic Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 22nd, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Daniel C. Schenk
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Schenk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments