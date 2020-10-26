Daniel “Dan” Johnston
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Daniel “Dan” Johnston, which occurred on Oct. 19, 2020.
Beloved husband of Mary Johnston (1949-2015), father of Michelle Wendel, Saboin Vifquain and Michael Johnston, and grandfather of Rhys, Joseph, Danny, Caylin, Oakley and Benjamin; brother, family and friend to many.
All those who knew and loved Dan are invited to a memorial service on November 7, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, South Dakota. A full obituary will be available on their website. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for Dan’s grandchildren at Bank West under “Dan Johnston Memorial Fund” and will go towards helping further their education.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
