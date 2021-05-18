Daniel “Danny” L. Bergeson
Daniel “Danny” Bergeson, 82, of Fort Pierre, SD, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on Monday, May 17, 2021.
There will be a visitation on Sunday, May 23rd, from 5-7pm with a time of sharing starting at 6:30pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, May 24th, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed at the top of his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Daniel L. Bergeson was born on June 20, 1938 in Pierre, SD, to Arthur and Mary (Olesen) Bergeson. Danny lived and attended school in Hayes until 4th grade, then attended and graduated from Pierre High School in 1957. Danny was united in marriage to Janice J. Leidholt on June 5, 1957, in Pierre, SD, to this union a daughter Danette was born.
After High School he attended and graduated from Southern State Tech School in 1960. He was employed as a foreman for Harding Motor Company of Pierre and served with the South Dakota Highway Patrol as a purchasing agent.
Danny cherished spending time with his family and friends and could often be found hunting, fishing, or doing yard work. Many weekends were spent camping near Lake Oahe and sailing his Hobie Cat. Danny was a member of the Pierre Car Club, Lutheran Memorial Church, and Stephen Ministry.
He is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Danette (Buddy) Cronin and grandchildren Shaun (Jane), Steven (Jessica), Stephanie, Vera and great-grandchildren Campbell, Myah, Sayth, Connelly, Autumn, Tane, Breckyn, and Evelynn.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Art Jr., Donald, Ruthie Inman, Ronnie and grandson Shane Cronin.
Memorials will be directed to Lutheran Memorial Church and “Pennies for Robert”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.