Daniel Earl Weischedel
Daniel Earl Weischedel, 83, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. Dan was born on November 25, 1938, to Fred and Mary (Mikkelsen) Weischedel in Onida, SD. In West Sully, Danny attended school and learned many of life’s lessons which were rich in love and laughter. On November 20, 1960, he married the love of his life, Nancy Carole Farnham, at the Onida United Methodist Church.
Dan worked at a variety of jobs helping family and friends. He was the highway superintendent for both Sully and Meade County Highway Departments, before retiring in 2003.
At age 55 and empty nesters, Dan and Nancy began a new adventure in Sturgis. Their relationship flourished as if they were newlyweds. They love the Hills and the Sturgis Community.
Dan enjoyed a challenge. One of his greatest challenges was his loss of vision to macular degeneration. With his acceptance of his disability and desire to give, he was able to help others to move forward with their visual impairment challenges. He was appointed by Governor Daugaard to the South Dakota Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Dan was a proud community member and belonged to many organizations, including Masonic Lodge, Kiwanis Club, Onida Fire Department, Onida Jaycees, South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents (past president), National Association of County Engineers, Onida UMC and Sturgis FUMC (board of trustees).
Grandpa Dan lived from one year to the next for the NanDanClan family gathering. He loved seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren together and just kicking back. These were great times in his life.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy, of Pierre; son, Daniel "Wayne" (Sara) Weischedel of Aberdeen and their children, Cadence and Drake; daughter, Mary Weischedel of Pierre, grandson, Adam (Jessica) Weischedel and their children Weston and Samantha, granddaughter, Erin (Ethan) Szilvasi and their children Olive and Archer, granddaughter, Hanna Tounsley; daughter, Pam (Chad) Collins of Volga, grandson Jace (Carly) Collins and their children Gavin and Finnley, grandson, Sean Collins, granddaughter, Dezarae Norgaard and her son Carson; sisters-in-law, LaVonne Weischedel, Margaret Mikkelsen, Judy Deringer and Jackie DuBois; brothers-in-law, Dean (Mary) Farnham and Rolly (Joan) Farnham; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lynn Weischedel; great grandchildren, Edith and Greigh; his parents; four brothers, Howard (Helen) Weischedel, Jake (Kay) Weischedel, Dale Weischedel, Mike Mikkelsen; three sisters, Olive (John) Silbaugh, Francis Zebroski and Margaret (Herman) Mennenger.
A visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, May 6th at the First United Methodist Church in Onida followed by a prayer service and Masonic Rites beginning at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7th at the First United Methodist Church in Onida. The service can be viewed and online condolences may be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Memorials may be directed to the Sturgis First United Methodist Church, the Onida Fire Department or the Onida United Methodist Church.
