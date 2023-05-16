Danny Slocum
Danny Scott Slocum was healed and went to be with Jesus on May 12, 2023 at age 63 after a brave battle with liver cancer.
Danny was born to Charles and Dona Slocum on August 6, 1959 in Springfield, Oregon. He grew up and attended school in Junction City, Oregon. He became a journeyman electrician for Trust Joist Lumber through Lane Community College.
Dan married his wife and love of his life, Jacquelyn, on January 1, 2000 Y2K. They resided in Junction City, OR and eventually Pierre, SD, where family surrounded them. Together they opened the Papa Murphy's pizza store in Pierre. They were affectionately named "Papa Murph and Mama Murph". They were excellent bosses and loved being involved in the community. They focused their love and attention on their children and grandchildren, and their dogs (Oliver, Gus and Daisy).
In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, father & Papa, Dan worked many jobs in his lifetime. He worked as an electrician, JS Alternators, outside sales at Carquest, Papa Murphy's owner, Hughes county jail, bartender at Red Rossa, Century Business and Pete Lien as a concrete truck driver. He was always known for going the extra mile. In his spare time you could find him anywhere his grandkids were: sitting for countless hours at freezing cold hockey games, traveling to birthday parties, watching dance recitals, band and choir concerts, hunting, fishing or just hanging out at the beach in the summer, boating, jet skiing or tossing the kids over and over into the water off his shoulders. He loved his grandchildren so very much and spent as much time with them as he could.
Dan had an unwavering faith in God, and his faith only grew stronger in his final years of life. He knew without a doubt where he was going and though he didn't want to leave his family he was constant in the fact that he was looking forward to seeing his Savior face to face and always reminding us all that we'd see him again. Though Dan begged God to let him stay with us, he lived out the words of his favorite song "Even If" by MercyMe and kept his hope in Jesus to the end.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jacquelyn and their children: Sylvia and Ryan Swartz, Pierre, SD, Stephanie and Jared Dryer, Aurora, CO, Samantha and Stephen Bowers, Pierre, SD, Kristie and Jeremy Young, McEwin, TN, Lacey and Chris Miller, Eugene, Oregon, Ashley Slocum, Chicago, IL, Dane and Felicia Slocum, Georgia along with his favorite people in the world; his 22 grandchildren: Cooper, Camden, Caiyah, Daphnie, Hailey, Charlie, Lexington, Callen, Justin, Hunter, Laynie, Paiden, Oakleigh, Cambree, Stetson, Brent, Bailey, Noah, Gabriel, Bjorn and Nora; his mother and stepdad Dona & Jim Herring, stepmom Jane Slocum, his brothers Donald and Dorane Slocum, honorary grandchildren Madelyn, Elijah and Sophia as well as numerous other family, friends & co-workers, he considered family.
Dan joins his grandson, Duncan, in Heaven, where they are sure to be spending their days together, probably fishing or being ornery because his favorite title was "Papa". Also preceding him in death are his father, grandmothers and grandfathers.
Dan was loved by so many. His smile, positive outlook, generous spirit, and kind heart left an impression wherever he went. He never met a stranger that didn't quickly become a friend; he always went out of his way to help anyone in need and had an incredible work ethic that will forever be remembered.
Per his wishes the family will have a private gathering to spread his ashes at a later date.
