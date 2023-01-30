Daphnefae 'Daph' Richards
Daphnefae “Daph” Richards, 87, of Pierre, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Daphnefae “Daph” Richards, 87, of Pierre, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Daphnefae Thedosia (Buechler) Richards was born September 15, 1935, to Reynold and Alma Buechler in Highmore, South Dakota. Daph attended a rural grade school until 3rd grade when her family moved to Pierre. She graduated from Riggs High School in 1955. Daph entered into a marriage that lasted 66 1/2 years to Floyd E. Richards on June 26th, 1955. To this union three children were born, Karla, Karl and Kyle. Daph worked at Pierre Music after high school and then started her own daycare where she loved and cared for countless children for over 35 years. She was a member of Lutheran Memorial Church, Mr. & Mrs. Dance Club, Circle 8 Square Dance, Pierre Fireman’s Auxiliary, and the Red Hats in Pierre and Mission, TX. Upon Daph and Floyd's retirement, they purchased a second home in Mission, TX, where they enjoyed spending the winter months in warmer weather and meeting and growing many lasting friendships. Daph enjoyed spending her time having coffee, cards and conversation with friends. She and Floyd particularly enjoyed spending time with their closest friends they affectionately referred to as “The Bunch.” Daph cherished spending time with her three children and following the lives and activities of her four grandchildren.
Daph is survived by her children Karla (Elton) Blemaster, Karl (Denise) Richards and Kyle (Tammy) Richards; her four grandchildren, Tatum (Jack), Ellie, Alec and Alya. She is also survived by her brother Jerry (Oralee) Buechler and numerous nieces and nephews. Daph was preceded in death by her husband Floyd, her parents Reynold and Alma Buechler and her sister Vonda Abbott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Avera St. Mary’s Foundation Kidney Dialysis Unit. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.