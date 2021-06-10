Darleen Hazel Templeton
Darleen Hazel Templeton, 93, of Pierre, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, at Avera-Maryhouse Nursing Care Facility in Pierre.
Darleen was born on July 6, 1927, to Walter and Alma Von Wald in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She grew up in Aberdeen, and married David Templeton on March 30, 1949. They moved to Pierre in 1950. To this union three sons were born: David Jr., Darrell and Donnie.
Darleen worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for 18 years. She was a long time member of Lutheran Memorial Church.
Darleen was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents, sisters Doris and Dorothy and brothers Donald and Dale.
She is survived by her three sons and spouses David (Barb) of Pierre, Darrell (Sandra) of Middletown, Ohio and Donnie (Pam) of Pierre. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Darleen will be inurned next to her husband David at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.