Darleen Hazel Templeton

Darleen Hazel Templeton

Darleen Hazel Templeton

Darleen Hazel Templeton, 93, of Pierre, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, at Avera-Maryhouse Nursing Care Facility in Pierre.

Darleen was born on July 6, 1927, to Walter and Alma Von Wald in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She grew up in Aberdeen, and married David Templeton on March 30, 1949. They moved to Pierre in 1950. To this union three sons were born: David Jr., Darrell and Donnie.

Darleen worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for 18 years. She was a long time member of Lutheran Memorial Church.

Darleen was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents, sisters Doris and Dorothy and brothers Donald and Dale.

She is survived by her three sons and spouses David (Barb) of Pierre, Darrell (Sandra) of Middletown, Ohio and Donnie (Pam) of Pierre. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Darleen will be inurned next to her husband David at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Darleen Templeton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments