Darlene Cudmore, 66, of Ft. Pierre, SD, passed away at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre on Saturday, October 2, 2021, after suffering a massive heart attack while camping at Oahe Downstream. There will be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 7th at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8th at Isburg Funeral Chapel, with burial to follow at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre. For those unable to attend the services, they will be live streamed in his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Darlene was born on June 23, 1955, in Chamberlain, SD, to Carl and Doreine (Johnson) Anderson. She grew up on the family farm north of Kennebec, SD, and attended West Dorman Country School and later at Kennebec, Reliance and Presho schools, all located in Lyman County. She worked hard from a young age and eventually went to work for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 30 years.
Darlene met Rodney Cudmore and they were married in Kadoka, SD, on March 22, 1975. They resided in Kadoka until 1989 when Darlene transferred to the Pierre Post Office. While living in Kadoka, they owned and operated Cudmore Trucking.
Darlene enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, doing word searches and making lists. She was very meticulous when it came to her home and was an amazing cook. She still believed in sending real mail, whether it was for birthdays, anniversaries, or thank you notes. Darlene enjoyed retirement and would often have coffee with former Post Office employees.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 46 years Rodney; her children Lonna Jackson of Apache Junction, AZ; Clay (Karen) Cudmore of Pierre, SD; and step-daughter Kimberly Davis of Lawton IA; four grandchildren, Haley, Erica, Devlon, and Breanna, honorary granddaughter Carly, four great-grandchildren CJ, Sawyer, Ophelia, and Roekin. She is also survived by her sister Linda Vavra of Nisland, SD, and brother Bob Anderson of Winner, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard Anderson, sister Carla Cudmore and grandson Skyler Jackson.
To send flowers to the family of Darlene Cudmore, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.