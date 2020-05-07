Darold Lorenz Hawley, 78, Bakersfield, CA, passed away on Friday May 1,2020.
Darold was born in Vermillion, SD, on March 11, 1942, to Loryn and Irene (Gilbert) Hawley. He grew up on a farm and went to school in Burbank, SD. They moved to Vivian, SD, in 1957. On July 25, 1959, he married Carol Chester and to this union, two children were born, Dawn and Doug. They later divorced. On February 27, 1982, he married Paulette Kost and they moved to Bakersfield, CA. Darold adopted Paulette's daughter Michelle to be his daughter also.
Darold was an avid lover of racing, which started with him racing stock cars on the original Oahe Speedway in Pierre, SD. He raced for several years. He also enjoyed watching his favorite Nascar racer, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and PBR. He was an avid animal lover, raising birds, dogs and horses.
Darold is survived by his wife, Paulette of Bakersfield, CA ; two daughters, Dawn (Ken) Cooper of Pierre, SD and Michelle (Mac) Rabindran of College Station, TX; one son Doug Hawley of Pierre, SD. One sister, Julie (Clark) Corwin of Seattle, WA. Two grandsons; Chad Cooper and special friend Deborah Matters, and Chase (Sammy) Cooper of Pierre, SD. Two great grandsons; Jaden Allison and Hudson Cooper. Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends, including the many close friends he made in Twin Oaks and Bakersfield CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wayne Hawley, Glenn Hawley and Chuck Hawley.
There will be no services per his request.
