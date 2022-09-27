Daun Whetsel
Daun Whetsel, 90, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, August 22, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. A memorial service honoring Daun's life will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, on October 1, at 10:30 a.m.
Daun Whetsel, 90, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, August 22, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. A memorial service honoring Daun's life will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, on October 1, at 10:30 a.m.
Marnys (Daun) Rodee Whetsel beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister passed from this life on August 22, 2022, in Mitchell, South Dakota. She was born March 28, 1932, in Mitchell, to Floyd and R. Grace (Smith) Rodee. Daun was the second of three children. Daun graduated from Garden City High School in 1950.
Daun started at South Dakota State University in 1950 and graduated with a two-year degree in home economics and education in 1952. On July 20, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Roland Whetsel, of Garden City, South Dakota. Daun and Roland moved to Pierre, South Dakota, and she began her teaching career. Daun lived in several South Dakota towns, including Pierre, Platte, Wagner, Black Hawk, Sioux Falls, Hurley, and she retired in Artesian.
Daun was active in childhood education throughout her life. In 1973, she completed a BS at the University of South Dakota – Springfield, and in 1976, she completed a master's degree in special education at the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. Daun was a mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, education consultant, mentor, and active in church and civic organizations. In every endeavor, Daun went "above and beyond" to make things better for others, touching lives and sharing her warmth and loving in a respectful manner toward everyone.
Surviving her are her three children: Raleigh of Frederick, CO, Heidi Dorsey of Mitchell, SD, and Gretel (Rocco) Baird of Belvidere, IL. She leaves eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Daun was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Whetsel; son, Cameron; infant son, Dirk; sister, Donna Rodee Steichen; brother, Burton Rodee; and both of her parents.
In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, please donate to www.alz.org or parkinsonhope.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.