Daun Whetsel, 90, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, August 22, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. A memorial service honoring Daun's life will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, on October 1, at 10:30 a.m.

