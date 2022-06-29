D’Auna Reeves
D’Auna Dee Reeves, age 35, of Plymouth, MN, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at her home.
D’Auna was born in Pierre, South Dakota, the daughter of D’Aun and Sharon (Hutcheson) Reeves.
D’Auna Reeves was the most committed and caring person anyone could ever know. Her daughter, Hailey was the most important aspect of her life. Growing up, she found love in basketball and played from middle school all the way to her high school years at Shakopee High School, carrying her team to many championships. She was the star player, and was playing Varsity by the time she was a Freshman gaining trophies and recognition from star teams. She graduated with honors and a 4.0, never missed a day of school, and was finally ready to progress. D’Auna attended Minnesota State Community & Technical in Moorhead, MN. She graduated with an accounting major, President of Student Senate, Vice President of Business Professionals of America, member of the Student Life Committee and as well a Business Professionals of America Nationals contestant. Shortly after, she attended Fort Lewis College and majored in Accounting. She graduated making the Dean’s List. As well, she graduated finally her last year of school in 2012 at International Continental Online University with a Masters Degree and letters of acknowledgment from her Deans where she made Valedictorian. She strived for greatness, success and her thirst for knowledge was just impeccable, many of her teachers state. She always said how she loved challenging herself, it brought her success and through adversity she always had such a strong and positive mindset about everything.
D’Auna was never one to forget a special event, a birthday or anniversaries. She was always so sweet, and open-minded having never said a bad word about anyone or anything. Her daughter was born during her years of college; she prioritized her baby and her education the most, and her daughter says she was the best mother she could’ve ever wished for.
She enjoyed coloring and drawing, she had so many special talents and gifts and was so creative through art and writing. She won many awards for her writing and poems. She enjoyed helping out at church events, and valued her relationship with God. She was a healer; she knew what to say and how to say and truly touched people’s souls with her writing and passion for helping. Our lovely D’Auna is in heaven now and is at peace, she will be missed forever.
D’Auna is survived by her daughter, Hailey Reeves; parents, D’Aun and Sharon Reeves; sisters, Toni Howe, Terri (James) Goodall, Daralynn Zahn; brothers, Jason (Lindsey) Reeves, Dusty Kusser; grandparents, Gene and Faye Reeves, Dick Deal; nieces and nephews, Tieran Howe, Warren and Jackson Goodall, Scout and Harper Reeves; aunts, uncles, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded by her Grandma, Virginia Hutcheson.
Visitation Thursday June 30, 4-6 p.m., with Funeral Service at 6 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Interment Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre, Saturday 2 p.m.
A memorial has been established in lieu of flowers on behalf of D’Auna’s daughter; Hailey Reeves’ college, 5215 Eagle Creek Blvd Shakopee MN.
