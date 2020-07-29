David Braun, 67, of Pierre, passed away July 27, 2020. A Rosary will begin at 5:30pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with family greeting visitors from 4:30-5:30pm.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. You are invited to bring a lawn chair for the funeral service. David’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD.
David is survived by his wife Darlene; mother Mary; brother Lonnie (Lori); two daughters,Tempe (Joel) Heck and Mandy (Kris) Reed; and five wonderful grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Paws Animal Rescue. A full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com
