David C. Klein
David C. Klein, 75, of Pierre, SD, passed away surrounded by his loved ones at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, on Friday, February 12, 2021. A memorial service was held in February and a graveside inurnment will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD. David's full obituary can be found at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Grateful for having shared in his life are his loving wife, Linda Klein; daughters, Kimberly (Doug) Smith of Sioux Falls, SD; Nicole Klein (Randy Brown) of Pierre, SD; and Kara (Troy) Mohn of Raymore, MO; grandchildren: Jarrett (Samantha) Klinger; Kyli Klinger; Jordan Mohn; and Connor Mohn; great-grandson, Lucas Klinger; brother, Dale (Penny) Klein of Arizona City, AZ; sisters, Jo (Jack) Dooley of Oacoma, SD; Jan Klein of Zumbrota, MN; and Debby (Rick) Bice of Ideal, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
