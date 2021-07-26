David E Fernández

David E. Fernández, 56, of Salt Lake City, UT, passed away on July 20, 2021.

David was born in Long Beach, CA, in December of 1964. In 1969 the Fernández family moved to Pierre, SD, where in 1983, David graduated from T.F. Riggs High School. He is a 1987 graduate of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, where he obtained a degree in

Mechanical Engineering. Following graduation David relocated to Salt Lake City, UT, and began a career in the aerospace and natural gas industries. He also is an alumnus of South Dakota Mines Triangle Fraternity.

An avid outdoorsman, the mountains of Utah and the surrounding areas afforded David the adventure and solitude that he loved. He enjoyed hiking, rock climbing, scuba diving, cycling, camping, and fishing. David was also a world traveler, prolific writer and had a gift for capturing seemingly insignificant nuances of life and recognizing their true and deeper meaning. He was serious and intense, considered himself a philosopher and a poet, was a true friend and ally. He will be dearly missed.

David is survived by his brother Alfredo (wife Monica), nephews Anthony (wife Brooklynn) and Agustus, and Annie, his loyal canine companion. He is predeceased by his mother Blanca Rosa Fernández.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date to be announced. Your consideration for donations to one of the organizations David supported is requested: Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, UT, Parkinson’s Research or Ovarian Cancer Research.

