David Ellwood Lust
Prominent business and civic leader, former state legislator, and loving husband and father, David Ellwood Lust, 53, of Rapid City, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2021, from a cardiac event.
A memorial service will be held for David at 1:30 pm MST on Saturday, July 31, at The Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. A private Episcopal service will be held for the family. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/david-lust
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation/David Lust Fund, PO Box 231, Rapid City, SD 57709 for the David Lust Memorial Fund or at https://bit.ly/dlustmemorial
If there are technical issues with the livestream or if you wish to view the service at a later time, the service will be recorded, uploaded later on Saturday and can be viewed at any time on this webpage.
