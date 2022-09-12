David G. Johnson
David G. Johnson, 71, of Watertown, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Estelline Nursing and Care Center.
On Saturday, December 16, 1950, at 8:25 in the morning in Watertown, SD, a 9 lb. 3 oz baby boy was born to Glenn and Mary (Kruthoff) Johnson. He later said they knew he would be beloved, so they named him David. Over the next 10 years, little brothers joined David until there were 5 little towheaded boys. These boys along with cousins would go out to Aunt Ella and uncle George’s farm when they had big Johnson get togethers. They would explore and play hide and seek in the tree belt, or swing on the hay rope up in the barn, falling in piles of loose hay. When it was time to go home they would all be emptying hay out of shirts and shoes. Dave liked comic books. Teachers in school would often ask Dave how he knew some particular thing. He would answer that he read it in a comic book.
During his high school years Dave worked at a drive-in movie theater. This was a great opportunity to watch stars, and interesting to chase out the steamed up cars left parked in the lot after the movie was over! After his senior year, Dave worked pouring concrete, and after a brief stint in college he joined some friends doing contract forest thinning, where his nickname was “The Nordic Wonder.” Later he had “Dave’s Tree Service,” working with his grandpa for a time. Eventually Dave wised up to the limitations of physical work and returned to college where his studies focused on the natural world. Upon graduating from college, he worked for SD Game, Fish and Parks, first as a naturalist, and later in administration, in Pierre. He was instrumental in getting the Mickelson trail started.
Dave was a very kind and nature loving soul. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to tell Olie and Lena jokes in a strong Scandinavian accent. His humor was appreciated right up to the last, in two different nursing homes. Dave was a science and technology geek. He discovered what a work saver the computer could be, and had a Kaypro 64 computer, also known as “Darth Vader’s Lunch Box” before most people were using computers for their work. Eventually he was helping get Game, Fish and Parks automated. While he was still working at Sica Hollow and Fort Sisseton as a naturalist, he met Joanne Singrey, who would later become his wife. He dated her for about 7 years before he finally married her. Since he had met her at Fort Sisseton, they decided to have their wedding there, using Civil War era costumes and playing Civil War music, including “The Battle Hymn of the Republic!” They did their wedding on the cheap, serving hamburgers, homemade potato salad and homemade ice cream.
Dave liked to sail, and had sailboats named “Gumbo Lily” and “Chicken of the Sea.” He also liked ice boating during the few years when the ice was right. Dave and Joanne also did some bicycling, winning a few trophies in races. Dave and Joanne opened their home to others, enjoying guests for meals or overnight, from as far away as Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, India, Sri Lanka, and various places in this country. Dave liked to do woodworking, and built several nice pieces for their home. He designed the home they retired in, and while it was being built did some dumpster diving on the property. He built the mantle for their fireplace out of wood the carpenters threw away!
Later years were not kind to Dave, as he developed Multiple Systems Atrophy, leaving him wheelchair bound, and with extreme speech difficulties. Joanne cared for him at home for several years, but in June of 2022, he had to enter a nursing home in Brookings. He moved to the Estelline Care Center just a week before his unexpected, sudden passing. Despite all his difficulties, he was good natured to the very end, and a favorite among nursing home staff.
Dave’s body was donated to The University of SD for Medical Research. Hopefully others will benefit from his gift. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Joanne, brothers: Bill (Mary) Johnson, Ken (Jeanne) Johnson & Steve (Donna) Johnson, brothers-in-law: Duayne (Donna) Singrey, Larry (Sara) Singrey & Stan (Teresa) Singrey, mother-in-law Jeanette Singrey, two aunts, two uncles, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Douglas Johnson, his grandparents, a niece and several aunts and uncles. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.geisefuneralhome.com.
