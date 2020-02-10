David Garlow, 59, of Pierre, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation will be 9-11 A.M. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Crosby Burket Swanson Colonial Chapel (11902 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE). Eidsness Funeral Home of Brookings is assisting the family with local arrangements.
David Blaine Garlow was born on January 12, 1961, to Blaine and Barbara (Doran) Garlow in Des Moines, Iowa. David grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, graduating from Burke High School in 1979. David attended college at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. David was united in marriage to Brenda Patterson on October 13, 1993, in Omaha, and the couple has three children.
Early in his career, David worked for both Methodist Hospital and First Data in Omaha. He later moved to Pierre, where he worked as a computer programmer for the State of South Dakota. Most recently, David was employed as a business analyst for Eagle Creek.
David had many hobbies throughout his life. He especially enjoyed: fishing, pheasant hunting, art, playing guitar, gardening, and watching Husker football and Creighton basketball. Although he enjoyed many activities in his life, he experienced no greater joy than when he was able to spend time with his family.
David was preceded in death by his father, Blaine Garlow. He is survived by his mother, Barbara (Doran) Garlow; wife of 26 years, Brenda (Patterson) Garlow; children Cameron Jones (Ashley), Carly Garlow Weischedel (Spencer), and Jesslyn Garlow; grandchildren Jace and Jaxson Jones, Ella, Ashton, and Finnegan Weischedel, and another on the way; brother, Michael Garlow (Doris); sisters Julie Holley (Ken), Nancy Engelhart (Jim), and Kathleen Epperson (David); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends; father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Anita Patterson; brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Linda Patterson.
