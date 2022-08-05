David Grambihler

David R. Grambihler, 54, of Pierre, SD, passed away after a short battle with cancer at Firesteel Healthcare Center on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton, SD. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday with Fr. Terry Weber officiating. A Committal Service will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors performed by Aurora County VFW Post No. 6554. A Memorial Service will be held in Pierre at a later date. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
David was born on September 15, 1967, to Robert and Marilyn (McLaird) Grambihler. He graduated from Plankinton High School in 1986 and Dakota State University in 1991 with degrees in Information Systems, Business Administration and Math. On May 19, 1990, he was united in marriage to Anissa Rauscher. To this union three children were born. David served seven years in the South Dakota Army National Guard in Woonsocket and Pierre. David worked for the State of South Dakota for 30 years in various agencies. David was a member of American Legion Post No. 8.
David’s favorite times were spent with his children and the large family and friends gatherings. His ultimate hobby was vegetable gardening. David had the patience to start his garden from seed and loved to share the extra plants with family and friends. The love of gardening led to the annual Grey Goose Halloween Display. He loved to host his family and friends that helped to set-up for the event. It was a joy to see people of all ages walk around and enjoy the annual displays and creative lit jack-o-lanterns.
Grateful for having shared in David’s life: his wife of over 32 years, Anissa Grambihler of Pierre, SD; his three children: Michael Grambihler (daughter, Amara) of Brookings, SD, Ashley Grambihler (special friend, Shean Lauing) of Pierre, SD and Kimberly Grambihler (fiancé, Garrett Hubbell) of Pierre, SD; his mother, Marilyn Grambihler of Plankinton, SD; brother, Brian Grambihler (special friend, Judy Geier); two sisters: Vickie Weber (Jerry) of Mitchell, SD and Alberta Baumgartner (Nick) of Rapid City, SD; two brothers-in-law: Donald Hodge of Minnesota and Joseph Rauscher (Anna) of Sioux Falls, SD; two sisters-in-law: Valorie Lankford of Kissee Mills, MO and Lea Coyle (William) of Jamestown, TN. David is also survived by his aunts and uncles, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, both sets of grandparents, and in-laws, Elmer and Marsha Rauscher.
As a memorial, consider planting a tree in memory of David Grambihler.
To send flowers to the family of David Grambihler, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.