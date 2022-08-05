David Grambihler

David R. Grambihler, 54, of Pierre, SD, passed away after a short battle with cancer at Firesteel Healthcare Center on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Plankinton, SD. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. at the church on Tuesday with Fr. Terry Weber officiating. A Committal Service will follow at Mizpah Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors performed by Aurora County VFW Post No. 6554. A Memorial Service will be held in Pierre at a later date. Mount Funeral Home of Plankinton is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

