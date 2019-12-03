David Hand, 79

David Hand, age 79, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Emergency Room in Pierre.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. CST on Friday, December 6, with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m., all at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 p.m CST on Saturday, December 7, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Ft. Pierre.

Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, at Deep Creek Lutheran Church north of Midland.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

