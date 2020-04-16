David J Nelson 64, born in Pierre on March 1, 1956, to Alvin J Nelson & Genevieve “Jean” (Rieger) Nelson, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was married to Kim Speirs in 1976, for 35 years.
He moved to Hill City, SD, in 1977 and worked as a plumber’s apprentice for one year. Then moved to Rapid City, SD, and lived there until his death.
He drove a school bus for eight years. For only 20-30 minutes in the morning & again in the evening; he loved transporting & caring for all the kids on his numerous routes around Rapid City school district. He also drove the same buses to & from three major forest fires around the Black Hills, transporting the Hot Shot firefighters to the fire lines & back to base camp. He then began driving delivery trucks around the Black Hills area for a few years. With the help from his good friends, he learned to drive 18-wheelers. He drove all over the United States for eight years. After he decided to get off the highway, he worked as a cashier at a convenience store until he retired.
He loved being around people/friends all the time. He also loved going to restaurants to have coffee, and more coffee gatherings with friends. He thoroughly enjoyed being around all his CB friends, Citizens Band Radio club. David & Kim did not have any children, but he adored his dogs & cats.
His siblings are Ronald Bartel, Bobbi (Robert) Tryggestad, & Bonita Thomas & four nephews & one niece. Kim Speirs (divorced).
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, & brother Don K E Nelson.
Funeral services have been postponed to a later date. Kirk Funeral Home
