David James Peacock
David James Peacock, 65, of Harrold, SD, passed away due to surgery complications at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 9th , 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. within SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Pierre, SD, with burial to follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For those that are unable to attend the services they can be viewed via live-stream at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com on his obituary page.
David Peacock was a big man, a strong man. The kind of man who, with a deep, southern accent, could make anyone listen and everyone would want to listen. He had a tone that stood out, but also a calmness to him that was so smooth and soft that it made every age feel comfortable. David was a husband, dad, grandpa (Pepaw), uncle, son, brother, and most of all … a best friend. He was an intelligent man after spending so many years doing what he loved with the ones he loved.
David James was born October 15, 1955, in Schweinfurt, Germany. He was adopted by James and Cecile Peacock of Vernon, Texas, at nine months old. He was raised and graduated high school in Vernon, Texas, than earned a certificate in diesel mechanics at a Vo-Tech in Waco, Texas. David then married and had a daughter, Candice. He became a crane operator, which ultimately led him to moving around in Texas, Washington, and California. He briefly came back to the Ft. Worth area, then moved back to Vernon, Texas, where he started his own trucking company. Haynes Harvesting asked David to help them with their harvest run, leading him on his journey between Texas, South Dakota, and Montana. After about four years on the road, he met the love of his life, Ann Marie, and decided to spend the rest of his life with her in Harrold, South Dakota.
In August of 2014, David’s birth sister of Georgia had found him while searching the internet. David and Ann decided to travel down to Georgia to meet his newly found sister. On May 12th , 2015, David, along with his wife and sister, traveled to Germany where he would finally meet his birth mother and brother. They went back to Germany for a visit the following year too. It was a special time in his life, as it put a stamp on the questions life had often brought.
While living his best life in Harrold, David started showing and teaching his love of hard agriculture work, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He spent most of his days on the farm, at the elevator, or with his wife and best buddy, Jameson Jack. David loved finding new fishing and hunting areas to bring his family to.
His “truck paper” was something he read every single week. A lot of the time you could find David tinkering around in the garage or shop always fixing and working on something mechanical. David was happiest when he could spend time at the South Whitlock home which they purchased last fall. David spent all summer this year at the lake home where he was finally able to catch catfish and bass, tinker on his boat and Corvette, and fix up their vacation nest. His favorite show was Tombstone… “You’re My Huckleberry”.
David is survived by his loving wife, Ann Marie of Harrold, SD, his daughter Candice (Jason) Eddington of Sanger, TX, stepdaughter Amanda Maier of Onida, SD, step sons Dustin (Alisha) Maier of Oakes, ND, Brody (Morgan) Maier of Pierre, SD, father-in-law Al Lesniak of Pierre, SD, sister-in-law Dana (Earl) Holben of Pierre, SD, birth mother Freidel Stark, brother Lothar (Gabi) Stark, both from Germany and sister Dolores Johnson, Pine Mountain, GA, grandchildren Judson, Jameson, Abigail, Kennedy, Isaiah, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, mother-in-law Shirley, sister-in-law Martha, step-grandson Jedediah, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
