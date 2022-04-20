David Leonard Cahill
David Leonard Cahill, 81, of Pierre, passed away on April 16, 2022 at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre. A Celebration of Life will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 22nd at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD. Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23rd at St. Margaret’s Cemetery in Kimball, SD, with a luncheon to follow at the Kimball Senior Center. In case of inclement weather, meet at the Senior Center at 10 a.m.
David was born June 1, 1940 in Kimball, SD, the son of Leonard and Helen (Jones) Cahill. He attended Kimball schools and graduated from Kimball High School in 1958. He then went on to receive his Bachelor of Science from South Dakota State University in 1962 and his Master of Social Work from Washington University, St. Louis, MO, in 1965.
David married Roberta Chaboya in Deadwood, SD on June 9, 1967. Together they had one son, Daniel Cahill.
David was a social worker, certified social worker, board certified diplomate, licensed social worker, and a member of the National Association of Social Workers (chairman central region 1966-1968, chairman northeast region 1978-1980). David has been listed as a noteworthy social worker by Marquis Who’s Who. David had many personal and professional achievements throughout his lifetime: St Mary’s Home HealthCare Advisory Board member; Countryside Hospice Board of Directors; Easter Seals Adult Respite Care Advisory Board; Stanley County Community Health Nursing Board; Hughes County Community Nursing Advisory Board; NASW member for 57 years.
As a social worker, David had a full career; he worked as a child welfare worker for the State of South Dakota. He also held various positions for the Bureau of Indian Affairs including Child Welfare Worker on South Dakota Crow Creek and Lower Brule Reservations, Agency Social Worker at Lower Brule, School Social Worker at Pierre Indian School, and Counselor at Mt. Edgecumbe High School, Alaska. He then worked as a medical social worker for St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD, manager for the social service department, Maryhouse in Pierre, and finally as a medical social worker for St. Mary’s Healthcare Center in Pierre, SD 1996-2001.
In his free time, David enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. As a child, it was to visit family in Sioux City, IA, Burke, Platte, Plankinton, Belle Fourche, and Spearfish. Later travels were to Mexico, and the western and central United States as well as Alaska and Canada. As a dad he traveled to numerous ballparks with his family.
David also enjoyed camping, traveling, photography, rock polishing, and baseball. He played baseball through high school and the honor of being coached by his father and supported by his mother selling concessions to raise funds for the baseball team. He continued his love of baseball coaching his son for Pierre Capital City Baseball Association for six years. He loved children and tried to give them a shot at using their potential.
David was also a humanitarian and felt very passionate about conservation and protection of our natural resources and wildlife. He supported organizations such as The National Wildlife Federation, Defenders of Wildlife, Sierra Club, Earth Justice, and National Parks Conservation Foundation. Among his many travels he made sure to stop at all of the National Parks along the way. He also supported Feeding South Dakota and Feed the Children.
Remaining to cherish David’s memory are spouse, Roberta (Pierre, SD); son, Daniel (Tucson, AZ); sister, Nancy (Robert) Koranda family of Kimball, SD and Tuscaloosa, AL. He is also survived by many cousins and their families, Mary Jane (Earl) Drey; Pat (Jerry) Hoffman; Betty Cool; Joanne Heetland; Lois Dvorak; Darwin Jones, Jim Jones, Liz Parce, Mike Grambihler; Bridget Jones; Jerry Jones. In laws Ellen (Paul) Bad Moccasin family, Larry Haukaas (Debby) family, Thurlow Haukaas (Estelle) family, and Harley (Laurie) Haukaas family.
Preceding David in death are his parents, grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dogs, Tipp; Sport; and Snoopy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to PAWS of Pierre, SD, or SD Tractor Museum, Kimball, SD.
