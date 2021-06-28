David Michael Gross
David Gross, 46, of Saint Paul, MN, passed away June 21, 2021, following a brief illness. Graveside services will be held on July 3rd, at 11:00 AM at the Scotty Philip Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the Fort Pierre Community Center following the burial. David’s graveside service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
David Michael Gross was born July 2, 1974, in Pierre, South Dakota. After graduation from Stanley County Schools in Fort Pierre, he attended USD for five years, majoring in political science and psychology. David moved to the Twin Cities where he resided until his death. David started in politics in 2006 where he campaigned for John Doll. After winning the election, John asked David to join his staff as LA. In 2011 David went to work for Senator Chris Eaton as an LA until his death in June of 2021. David was passionate about his work. He was an advocate for Mental Health Issues, the Homeless, Chronic Illness’s * Addiction and other social concerns. He and Senator Eaton worked tirelessly on having the bill passed that required Law Enforcement to carry the lifesaving drug Narcan for people who overdosed on heroin.
David loved the outdoors. He visited many State parks, camping and fishing. He spent many happy times camping in the Boundary Waters with his friends. He was an avid Red Socks Fan and attended as many games as possible.
David is survived by his parents, Shirley and Derald Gross, Fort Pierre, his brothers, Derald Jr. (Cindy) and Daniel of Pierre, his sisters, Jackie Cross (Kelly) Fort Pierre and Tarilynn Gerlach (Michael) of Mitchell, numerous nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marisa, and a brother, Kevin.
David will be missed by his Minnesota friends, his special friend, Devin Euteneuer, and his Minnesota Mom, Senator Chris Eaton.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
