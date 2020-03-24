David Norman Hazeltine
Loving father and grandfather David Norman Hazeltine passed away quietly in his sleep March 22, 2020, at Monument Health Custer (S.D.) Hospital with his family by his side. He was deeply loved and will be missed.
David was born in 1934 to Byron and Beatrice (Carton) Hazeltine at the family home outside of Custer, S.D.
David spent his youth in Custer, graduating from Custer High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea before returning to graduate from Northern State College in Aberdeen, S.D.
While at Northern State he met the love of his life, Joyce Simpson, and they married in 1956. They lived in Aberdeen and Eureka, S.D., before returning to Custer where Dave taught, coached and was assistant principal at Custer High School.
Derek, Tara and Kirk were born in the early 1960s. The family moved to Pierre, S.D., in 1967, where Dave worked for the state, was a small business partner and owner, land easement agent and carpenter. Dave and Joyce eventually retired to their beloved Black Hills of South Dakota, where they spent their final years.
Dave proudly served Custer and Pierre in many volunteer leadership roles, including the Jaycees, Boys Club, creation of the original Oahe Days celebration and Oahe YMCA.
In 2009 Dave was elected to the Custer County Commission, where he served for seven years.He was a founder and active board member for the Custer Veterans Memorial Park Committee.
Dave was preceded in death by his soulmate, Joyce; son, Kirk; parents; brothers, Byron, Stillman and Doug; and sister, Wealthy Ann.
He is survived by his children, Derek and Tara (Gordon) Heggen; grandchildren, Katelyn, Megan, Jessie, Duncan, Kennan, and Evan; great-granddaughter Berklee; brother, John; a niece and many nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces.
He will be missed by the many people he so positively impacted throughout his life.
Services will be announced at a later date.
A memorial has been established in Dave’s name to benefit the Custer VFW Memorial Wall. Donations may be sent to: Custer Area Veterans Memorial Association, 622 Crook Street, Custer, SD 57730-1608.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, SD.
