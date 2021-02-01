David (Willie) Allen Burtts, 60

David (Willie) Allen Burtts, age 60, of Pierre, S.D., (formerly of Brookings) passed away on 29th day of January, 2021, with family by his side under Avera At Home Hospice Care after an eight-month courageous battle with metastatic stage 4 lung cancer.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre, with burial at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pierre after the service. The service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Due to COVID-19 concerns, face masks will be required and available at the service.
David, known as Willie by many or just Dave, was born to Harold Walter and Rosemary Cook Burtts on January 23, 1961, in Pierre, S.D. He grew up in Pierre and graduated from Pierre Riggs High School in 1979. Following high school graduation, he travelled throughout the state working on the dredging crew for the State of S.D. DENR, moving to Brookings in 1983.
Dave married Mary Van Asselt of Colton, S.D., in 1988 and later divorced. They were blessed with two children Brady and Brittany. Dave worked for Quality Tool, Inc. for 20 years until his working career was abruptly cut short with a terminal cancer diagnosis in May 2020. He then moved to Pierre to be closer to family and health care. Special thanks to Avera Hospice Nurse Jodi Hartmann, Dr. Michael Richardson, and Darcy McClelland, PAC for being there for Dave every step of the way to make sure his needs were met.
Growing up and into his adult life Dave enjoyed being with his family and many Pierre friends hunting and fishing; as well as singing and playing guitar. He was an outstanding athlete in his younger years, excelling in track and field, basketball, football, and archery; participating in FFA and Boy Scouts; as well as performing in a Pierre Players production. He had a soft spot in his heart for animals, especially dogs and horses. Dave continued his passions of fishing, golf, and playing the guitar until he no longer could anymore. He enjoyed cooking and watching golf, fishing, cooking shows, and football on tv; especially the Kansas City Chiefs. Dave was an avid SDSU Jackrabbits sports fan. He enjoyed family gatherings back in Pierre and taking his children to Pierre at a young age to visit their Grandma Rosemary Burtts.
Dave was blessed to attend the wedding of his son Brady to Hailey in October 2016; and grateful to watch virtually his daughter Brittany marry Weston on New Year’s Eve 2020. He was thankful beyond measure to see his children and families, most recently in December 2020. He thoroughly enjoyed the company of his grandson, Kamden. It broke his heart knowing he wouldn’t see them again in person. He loved them immensely and talked about them to the end. Dave was a man of few words when it came to expressing his love verbally to family and friends; however, know that you were all loved by him. He never wanted to be a bother to anyone.
Dave is survived by his two children and families: son and daughter-in-law Brady and Hailey Will and grandson Kamden of Volga, S.D.; and daughter and son-in-law Brittany and Weston Burgeson of Colton, S.D. His siblings and their families: Larry Burtts, Fort Pierre; Caroline (Thad) Uecker, Pierre; Mary (Ron) Wire, Pierre; Daniel Burtts (Bill), Palm Springs, Calif.; and Lena (Tyler) Hammell, Chamberlain; along with many relatives and friends. Special long-time friends Robbie and Julie Roussell, Pierre; Dave, Roxie, and Adrian Howard, David and Davie Olson families, Rick and Connie Schwartz, and his Quality Tool family all of Brookings.
He was preceded in death by his sister Katherine, 1966; father Harold, 1975; mother Rosemary, 2010; brother Robert, 2015; sister-in-law Debra Burtts, 2016; and best friend David Piersol, 2011. Memorials may be directed to Countryside Avera At Home Hospice, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre SD 57501 or Paws Animal Rescue, 1530 N. Lowell Ave., Pierre SD 57501.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
