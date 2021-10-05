Dawn Marie Fernandez

Dawn Marie Fernandez, age 52, of Pierre, SD, died Friday, October 1st, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital. A memorial service will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday October 6, 2021, at Isburg Funeral Chapel. A private burial service will take place on Saturday, October 9th, in Chilton Wi.

Dawn was born on July 18th, 1969, to Larry and Marilyn (Brandt) Oakley in Chilton Wi. Dawn grew up and attended school at Chilton Public Schools and graduated from The Right Turn in Pierre in 2007.

Dawn met Jose and they moved to Pierre and got married in April of 2000. Shortly after they had their first child together and then a second one a year later. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and loved ones. She loved to watch her daily shows including Maury and Days of our lives. She loved to video chat with her sister Holly everyday and have coffee time with her friend Irene. She loved to spend time with her dog Daisy and take her on car rides. 

Family was everything to Dawn, she always made sure she was there for every one of her kids’ events, from concerts and ball games to graduations. She would always sit in the crowd and smile at how proud she was of her family. 

Dawn is survived by her husband Jose Andres Fernandez, her children: Kristen Meier, Bryanna and Brandon Fernandez, grandchildren Bently and Sawyer Meier, parents Larry and Marilyn Oakley, siblings Keith (Sheila) Oakley, Jamie (Trisha) Oakley, Tina (Michael) Franzen, Holly (Matthew) Propson and nieces and nephews.

Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents Donald and Madalyn Oakley, Harold and Minnie Brandt.

Service information

Oct 6
Memorial Service
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
4:30PM-5:30PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
