Dean Lemburg
Memorial services for Dean Lemburg, 89, of Selby will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 19, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Selby. Inurnment will be at the Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. A memorial visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. Dean passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Sanford Health Medical Center in Fargo.
Dean Warren Lemburg was born on December 17, 1931, at the Selby Hospital to Bill & Minne (Zabel) Lemburg. He attended Selby School and graduated in 1949. After graduation suffered from polio which laid him up for some time. On January 13, 1951, Dean entered the US Navy with his brother, Dale. They served aboard a Destroyer with the Fleet 77 Task Force carrier group during the Korean War. He was discharged on November 11, 1954. After his discharge he returned home and started farming with his parents and brother. He continued farming until retiring in 2000. Dean always enjoyed horses and eventually lead into horse racing with many ups and downs. He raised his own horses and raced them in Ft. Pierre, Aberdeen, Winnipeg, Prairie Meadows in Iowa and Canterbury in Minnesota.
Dean loved to golf and deer and pheasant hunting. He served on the WEB board for 15 years and was a Walworth County Commissioner for 15 years. He was active in the Hiddenwood Sportsman’s Club and the SD Quarter Horse Racing Association. He was also a member of the Selby United Methodist Church.
Dean met Dorothy Olson in 2012 and they spent the last nine years enjoying each other’s companionship. Dean and Dorothy enjoyed going to horse races together, helping each other in the kitchen and spending time with the happy hour crew.
Dean is survived by his significant other, Dorothy Olson of Selby, sisters-in-law, Marge Lemburg of Selby and Viola Lemburg of Selby, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dale and Keith, sister, Shirley Ann.
