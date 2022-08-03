Debi Englehart

Debi Englehart, 65, of Pierre, SD, passed away on July 30, 2022. There will be a visitation Wednesday, August 3rd from 5-6 p.m., with a Prayer Service to follow at Lutheran Memorial Church. A celebration of life will be Thursday, August 4th, at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, SD.

