Debi Englehart, 65, of Pierre, SD, passed away on July 30, 2022. There will be a visitation Wednesday, August 3rd from 5-6 p.m., with a Prayer Service to follow at Lutheran Memorial Church. A celebration of life will be Thursday, August 4th, at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre, SD.
Debi was born on January 5, 1957, to Jim and Ag (Smith) Brasel. She grew up in Pierre and graduated in 1975 from T.F. Riggs High School. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Bill Englehart. They spent a couple of years in Watertown, SD, before returning to Pierre. Together they welcomed three children: Kellie, Kyle and Karae.
Debi had a strong love for her family. Her favorite things to do always revolved around her kids and grandkids. The hours spent boating were some of her fondest memories. You could always count on Grandma to capture a great tubing photo, often with a child flying in the air.
She was a grandma to all she encountered, but her own grandkids were her number one. Her true passion was watching her grandkids in all their events. It was not uncommon for her to drive hundreds of miles in a weekend, back and forth across the state or even hop on a plane to New Orleans for the activities of her grandchildren.
She documented life through the lens of a camera. She had a gift of capturing life’s moments and shared these with families all throughout the community.
Debi was a dedicated state employee who began her employment with the South Dakota Retirement System and retired from the Bureau of Human Resources after 44 ½ years.
Debi is survived by her husband Bill, children Kellie Beck; Kyle (Heather) Englehart; Karae (Seth) Parsons; mother Ag Brasel; sisters Pat (Don) Bramwell, Michele Jackson, CJ (Ron) Wunsch; Helen (Tom) Huebner, brother Butch (Jane) Brasel; grandchildren Kyanne, Jarron, and Brylon Beck; Lincoln and Knox Englehart; Mya, Parker, and Leah Parsons. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Debi is preceded in death by her father Jim Brasel, sister Nancy Brasel, brother Bobby Brasel, and grandsons Curtis Englehart and Jackson Parsons.
In Lieu of Flowers the family would like memorials to be directed to the Oahe Capitals, Capitalize On The Future fund raising campaign: C/O of Kellie Beck at 29061 Blue Grama, Pierre, SD, 57501.
