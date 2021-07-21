Debra C. Jones

Debra C. Jones (Reuland), 8/26/1952, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, to Charlotte & Charles (Red) Jones. Debra graduated from Youngstown University. She moved to Pierre, SD, in 1998 to work as an executive at BankWest SD.

She continued working for the bank after moving to Garretson, and Debra retired from BankWest in 2020.

Debra continued to volunteer at several Garretson charities until Cancer disabled her this year. She missed her friends from the bank and Pierre.

Debra and Randy Reuland were married July 5, 2003, and lived in Pierre until moving to Garretson, SD, in 2017.

Debra is survived by her son Bob Huffman and wife Hollie of Ramsby, MN., Randy’s children Rob and Stacey Reuland of Brandon, SD, Lisa Reuland of Pierre, SD and grandchildren, Leanne Westphal Reuland, of Wayne NE, and Morgan and Ardie, of Brandon, SD.

Debra was taken after a battle with cancer and the severe side effect, July 20, 2021.

There will be no services at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Jones as a living tribute

