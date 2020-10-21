Dedra (Rose) Grimwood Shaw, 62, of Pierre, passed away peacefully in her home on October 16, 2020, with her family at her side, after battling cancer for three years.
Dedra was born on August 17, 1958, to Derald Raymond Grimwood and Audrey Rosalind Grimwood, the second of six children, all with the initials DRG.
The first person to attend college in her family, Dedra graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1980. While attending college, Dedra met the love of her life, Michael McDonald from the Doobie Brothers, and shortly after she met the “runner up” Mike Shaw. After a strong pursuit (on her part), they were married in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on July 25, 1981. She opted for a quiet and peaceful life in South Dakota where she knew it would be the best place to raise her children (or was it a case of Stockholm Syndrome?). During the last years of her life, she faced cancer with a strength and grace that was an inspiration to those who knew her, especially to her husband and family.
She had degrees in Psychology and Social Work from WKU and obtained a Master’s in Counseling at USD while Mike was attending Law School. Dedra’s professional life included Director of Missouri Shores Women’s Violence Center, Disease Intervention Specialist at the South Dakota Department of Health, and most recently as a Counselor at Capital Area Counseling where she traveled to support youth and family in the surrounding communities. Dedra was selfless and always eager to provide for those in need, as exemplified by her career track.
A beach babe to the core, Dedra loved camping, kayaking, tanning on the beach, sitting by the fire, and painting rocks with her grandkids. She loved to travel and experience new foods and culture. She searched broad and far for recipes that her family and friends enjoyed and tried to replicate. Her heart was glimpsed through her wonderful generosity, food, sense of humor and laugh, and ability to listen and tell the hard truth. Dedra was loved and will be remembered as not just the life of the party, but the hostess. She danced hard in fun ways like mimicking Elaine from Seinfeld or smooth and sultry like Stevie Nicks. She would laugh the hardest when the joke was at her expense. She couldn’t wait to give gifts, often letting her kids and grandkids peek and open them early. She loved fiercely and was a source of comfort and support to all. Dedra was kind, gracious, and full of strength.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Mike; son Sam, his wife Amber (grandchildren Keller, Kirby, and Matti); and daughter Callan de Hueck, her husband Adam (grandchildren Peter, Carter, Franklin, and Della).
She is survived by her brothers, sister, girlfriends, and so many more that carry the light she shined on the world. The connections she made were deeply meaningful and her family extends well beyond those born and lucky enough to be related to her.
“I am at peace with what lies ahead. Just really, really hope they play 70s music up there! Love and peace to you all…” Dedra, January 27, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, we will not be holding a public gathering to celebrate Dedra’s life at this time.
Dedra has asked that donations go to a memorial fund to recognize her passion for youth and families in our community. Please address to: Capital Area Counseling “In Memory of Dedra Shaw”, PO Box 148, Pierre, SD 57501. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
