Pierre, SD, resident, DeLare Mannie, 80, passed away into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. He died at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by family.
A Memorial service will be held Wednesday August 11th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown, SD, with Father John Lantsberger officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery for close family.
DeLare Mannie was born in Watertown, SD. He went to elementary school in Watertown. He was baptized at Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown. He spent his high school and junior college in California.
After college he moved to AZ and eventually got on with UPS as a driver. He drove for UPS till he retired and then moved back to SD which he called, “God’s Country.” He enjoyed his many hobbies of hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Pierre Moose lodge and Knights of Columbus. He loved country life.
DeLare is survived by his son, Matt, and daughter-in-law Kimberly from AZ, along with his four grandchildren, Audrey, Kaija, Shelby and Nolan Mannie; his four sisters, Mrs. Larry (Yvonne) Maring of Cerritos, CA, Mrs. Jerlyn O’Brien of Huntington Beach, CA, Mrs. Richard (Marcia) Lehman of Johnston, IA, and Mrs. Boyd (Jeanne) Becker of Fullerton, CA, along with all their children; 5 nieces and 5 nephews; and his Aunt Sister M. Vianney of Sioux Falls, SD.
