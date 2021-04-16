Delores A. Mehrer
Delores A. Mehrer, 87, of Pierre, SD, passed away April 13, 2021.
Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Feigum Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be 10:00am, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harrold with burial at Medicine Hill Cemetery, Harrold, SD.
Delores Mehrer was born on September 3, 1933, to George and Verna Salathe. She was raised nine miles northwest of Harrold in Sully County. She married Elmer Mehrer on June 8, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harrold, South Dakota. Delores was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. They had three children: Pamela, Deborah, and Arlen. In 2002 they moved from the farm to Pierre, South Dakota.
Delores is survived by her children: Pamela Crist, Deborah (Sterling) Myers, and Arlen (Dana) Mehrer, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and one brother, Jerauld (Marlys) Salathe.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
