Delores Cichos, 89, of Pierre, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. Visitation will be held 5-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Feigum Funeral Home concluding with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Delores' service may be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.
Delores Evelyn Peterson was born January 9, 1934, in Nortonville, ND, to Franklin and Elsie (Schroeder) Peterson. She grew up on the family farm north of Nortonville. She attended country school and graduated from Nortonville High School, and from Ellendale Normal & Industrial College with her teaching degree.
On December 29, 1954, she married Robert “Bob” Cichos at St. James Catholic Church in Jamestown, ND. They moved to Pierre, SD, and built their family and life together.
Delores started her career teaching in North Dakota. While raising her family she worked at JC Penney and as an Avon Distributor in Pierre. She retired after many years of service working for the Department of Revenue, Division of Motor Vehicles. After more than 26 years of service, Governor Rounds proclaimed January 16, 2004, as Delores Cichos Day. She stayed very active in retirement as a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, the Pierre Senior Center, and a Hospice volunteer.
Delores had a friendly smile and quick wit. Delores loved her grandchildren and attended all their athletic games as they were growing up. She was proud of all of their athletic and academic accomplishments. Delores enjoyed collecting picture postcards, gardening and was a great cook. She was an avid reader and visited the library weekly.
Survivors include her children, Tammy (Dennis) Holmes and their children Amber (Sergio) Billups and Alex Holmes; Mark (Sue) Cichos and their children Kyle (Ali) Cichos and Scott Cichos and wife Kendra Kibble; Todd Cichos and Janette Kadatz; brother Carl (Sally) Peterson.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Alvin Peterson and sister Darlene Peterson. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
