Delores Cichos

Delores Cichos, 89, of Pierre, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. Visitation will be held 5-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Feigum Funeral Home concluding with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Delores' service may be viewed online at www.feigumfh.com.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
5:00PM-6:30PM
Jan 31
Prayer Service
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
6:30PM
Feb 1
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
10:00AM
