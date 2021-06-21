Delores I. Sieler
Delores I. Sieler, 82, of Pierre passed away Friday, June 18, at Avera St. Mary’s surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 25th, at Lutheran Memorial Church at 11:00am with burial to follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery.
Delores was born January 21, 1939, in Madison, South Dakota, to Irma (Colgrove) and Loren Doty. She graduated from Madison High School in 1956. Delores was the school food director for the Pierre Public Schools for many years.
Delores married Douglas Drew in 1960 and to this union welcomed Duane and Darci.
Delores married the love of her life, Philip Sieler, in 1992, and with their marriage Delores received her bonus son, Justin Sieler. Delores and Phil enjoyed many of their retirement days together at their cabin near Beuhla, Wyoming.
Delores took pride in her grandchildren and spent much of her time with them. In August of 2019 she welcomed her great grandchild, Quinn Hunter Propst, into her life and loved her very much.
In addition to her family Delores took special interest in playing bridge, golfing and bowling.
She is survived by her sons Duane (Susan) Drew and Justin Sieler and her daughter Darci (Josh) Bible. Her grandchildren Mason Propst, Dustin (Justine) Drew, Aiden Sieler and 3 great grandchildren.
Delores was preceded in death by her loving husband Phil, her parents, brother Donald Doty, sisters Zelda Morgan, Lucille Howard, Marie Quam and 1 grandson Hunter Propst.
Memorials may be directed to: CureSanfilippoFoundation.org.
