Delores Lucille Lounsbury

Delores Lounsbury, 82, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 24th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found on Delores’ obituary page. Memorials will be given to The Gold Program to benefit Fort Pierre youth.
Delores Lucille Nelson was born on May 4, 1939, to Palmer and Lucille (Gockowski) Nelson in Sisseton, SD. She grew up and attended schools in Sisseton and Huron, SD, graduating from Huron High School. Delores married Burton Lounsbury on September 6, 1956 in Pipestone, MN. They moved to Pierre in 1960 where they made their home and raised their three sons; Wayne, Burt Jr. and Bruce. Delores worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 40 years. After retiring, Delores joined Burt at the little farm near Alpena where they enjoyed raising many animals and enjoyed the simple life. While in Alpena, she also worked part time at the nursing home in Woonsocket. They survived a few brutal winters before moving into Huron. As their age progressed and the need to be closer to family, they moved to Blunt and then she moved to Fort Pierre.
Delores enjoyed watching her boys in motocross races, doing puzzles, watching game shows, Nascar and NFL. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her sons: Wayne (Tami), Williston, ND, Burt Jr. (Sandy), Los Lunas, NM and Bruce (Brenda), Ft. Pierre, 8 grandchildren: Jessica Lounsbury, Brandon (Jamie) Lounsbury, Amanda Lounsbury, Michelle (Michael) Blake, Zach and Kaleb Ingraham, Chuck (Julie) Lounsbury, Julia (Jacob) Garcia, 17 great grandchildren: Tori and Sophia Blake, Isabella and Adalynn Lounsbury, Madison and Damacio Garcia, Jemma Lounsbury, Kaleb, Emily, Madison and Louie Lounsbury, Ryan, Gavin, Brandon and Miya Ingraham, Kash and Kameron Lounsbury. She is also survived by siblings: sister-in-law Ethel Nelson, sister Phyllis Leoffelbein, and brothers Virgil (Jojo) Nelson, Phillip (Gloria) Nelson, Ronnie (Ruth) Nelson, Loren (Rhonda) Nelson.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, husband Burton, brothers Clarence Nelson and Charlie Nelson, and sisters Adeline Bowen, Leona Lundeen, and Debbie Baruth.
To plant a tree in memory of Deloris Lounsbury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
