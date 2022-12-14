Delores Volmer Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delores VolmerDelores Volmer, age 89, of Presho, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain.A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. CST with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho.Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. CST Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church.Interment will be held 1:30 p.m. CST at the Draper Cemetery.Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip. To plant a tree in memory of Delores Volmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burial Funeral Home Worship Christianity Cemetery Delores Volmer King Catholic Church Rosary Service Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Iconic South Dakota banker retiring Two parents oppose book assigned to 10th-graders Deals purchase Silver Spur in Ft. Pierre From the Publisher: I don’t get mad very often UPDATED: Storm closures Down by the Old Missouri Bad River Cannabis opens in Ft. Pierre Pierre opens tap to new water source Buffs gymnasts have high hopes for season after first meet Hughes County Land Transfers for Nov. 14-18
